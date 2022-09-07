Many have questioned Cristiano Ronaldo’s effect on this current Manchester United side, but what he did after they conceded against Arsenal speaks volumes.

Ronaldo was seen going around to individual players, appearing to attempt to motivate them after they conceded, as seen in the video below.

Loved this from Cristiano Ronaldo after Arsenal equalised. A LEADER.. #mufcpic.twitter.com/uTvXaViImf — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) September 5, 2022

Ronaldo has played at the highest level for his whole career so his experience and leadership are invaluable to any side, even when he isn’t starting every game.