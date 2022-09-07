Video: Everton target Mohammed Kudus scores wonderful solo goal vs Rangers

Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus scored a wonderful goal in the Dutch side’s victory over Rangers in their Champions League match this afternoon. 

The Dutch giants were 4-0 winners over the Glasgow side in their Group A clash and did most of the hard work in the first half, after which they led 3-0.

The third of those goals came from Kudus, who went on a wonderful solo run in which he displayed his power, pace and finishing ability.

The 22-year-old was the subject of a late £15m-plus bid from Everton during the last transfer window, which Ajax rejected as the player was not for sale, reported the Independent.

