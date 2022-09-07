Jurgen Klopp has hit back at a journalist for asking what he perceived to be an “embarrassing question”.

Klopp has developed a reputation since coming to England of being a bit of a fiery character, especially during press conferences.

Before Liverpool’s Champions League tie against Napoli, Klopp was asked a question in regards to Liverpool’s statement regarding safety tips for fans during their stay in Italy, as seen in the video below.

? "That's an embarrassing question from you, you want to create headlines." ? Jurgen Klopp is not impressed with a question about the safety of Liverpool fans in Naples pic.twitter.com/6GnNnTEBzd — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 7, 2022

“That’s an embarrassing question from you, you want to create headlines,” said Klopp.

Often, question’s not related specifically to the upcoming game aren’t welcomed by managers, and this was another case where Klopp feels the question wasn’t necessary.