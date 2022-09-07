Video: Liverpool’s horror start continues after terrible defending leads to second Napoli goal

Liverpool are being torn to shreds in Naples and find themselves 2-0 down but can count themselves lucky it is not more. 

The Reds went behind after an early Napoli penalty but the home side missed a second penalty which would have made it two. In addition to that, Virgil Van Dijk blocked a shot off the line but it wouldn’t take long before the Italian side got the second.

The goal came after some terrible defending, in which Napoli were allowed to play a simple one-two before Anguissa slotted the ball past Alisson in the Liverpool net.

