Liverpool are being torn to shreds in Naples and find themselves 2-0 down but can count themselves lucky it is not more.

The Reds went behind after an early Napoli penalty but the home side missed a second penalty which would have made it two. In addition to that, Virgil Van Dijk blocked a shot off the line but it wouldn’t take long before the Italian side got the second.

The goal came after some terrible defending, in which Napoli were allowed to play a simple one-two before Anguissa slotted the ball past Alisson in the Liverpool net.

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, that is superb! ? He plays a lovely one-two before cooly slotting the ball past Alisson… Napoli are all over Liverpool in the first half! #UCL pic.twitter.com/Vaf5CPQIss — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 7, 2022

NAPOLI CARVE LIVERPOOL OPEN. ? It's been a rough night for the Reds. ? pic.twitter.com/1ZM2MPQN48 — UCL on Paramount+ ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 7, 2022