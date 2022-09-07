(Video) Milner handball allows Zielinski to score from penalty spot vs. Liverpool

Napoli have taken a very early lead against Premier League giants Liverpool in Wednesday night’s Champions League group game.

The Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, have fallen behind after just five minutes.

Veteran midfielder, James Milner, who also has his team’s armband, conceded a penalty after throwing an arm out to block a shot.

Quick to point to the spot, the referee awarded the team from Naples a spot kick which Piotr Zielinski stepped up and converted expertly.

THE GREATEST GOAL EVER BY ZIELINSKI TO FINISH LIVERPOOL pic.twitter.com/Ai41bDJEh0 — RonaldoFan7 (@ManUtdRonaldo7) September 7, 2022

Pictures via BeIN Sports