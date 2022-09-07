(Video) Milner handball allows Zielinski to score from penalty spot vs. Liverpool

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Napoli have taken a very early lead against Premier League giants Liverpool in Wednesday night’s Champions League group game.

The Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, have fallen behind after just five minutes.

Veteran midfielder, James Milner, who also has his team’s armband, conceded a penalty after throwing an arm out to block a shot.

MORE: Chelsea set to appoint highly-rated Premier League boss within next 24 hours

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea set to appoint highly-rated Premier League boss within next 24 hours
Video: Everton target Mohammed Kudus scores wonderful solo goal vs Rangers
Liverpool and Tottenham Champions League team news: Darwin Nunez and Kulusevski on the bench

Quick to point to the spot, the referee awarded the team from Naples a spot kick which Piotr Zielinski stepped up and converted expertly.

Pictures via BeIN Sports

More Stories James Milner Piotr Zielinski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.