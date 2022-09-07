Video: Napoli add a third to further Liverpool’s embarrassment

Liverpool are 3-0 down at halftime in Naples in what has been an embarrassing half for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The Reds have been second best in every department and are lucky to find themselves only 3-0 down, with the home side having chances to at least score five goals.

Liverpool went behind after just five minutes through a Zielinski penalty, with Anguissa adding the second before Giovanni Simeone made it three just before halftime.

The third came after more terrible defending from the English side before Kvaratskhelia picked out a free Simeone in the Reds box.

NAPOLI 3-0 LIVERPOOL ? The hosts assert even more dominance before half time, with Giovanni Simeone scoring with one of his first touches since coming onto the pitch! ?? A #UCL debut goal ?? pic.twitter.com/gLtV2QJCOp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 7, 2022