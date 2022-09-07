Video: Napoli add fourth before Liverpool grab good consolation goal through Diaz

It has been a crazy game in Naples as Liverpool are currently getting hammered 4-1 by Napoli.

The Reds found themselves 3-0 down at halftime after a torrid first half and a fourth was quickly added just two minutes into the second half.

That came through Zielinski who was played through by Simeone to score his second of the match and most likely kill the game.

47': Napoli 4-0 Liverpool Another one.

Liverpool, however, responded very quickly and made it 4-1 through a lovely Luis Diaz goal just two minutes later. The Reds have a lot of work to do to stage a comeback, which seems unlikely at this moment in the match.

That is brilliant from Luis Díaz! Liverpool have one back. ?

#NAPLIV