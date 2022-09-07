Video: Napoli add fourth before Liverpool grab good consolation goal through Diaz

Liverpool FC
Posted by

It has been a crazy game in Naples as Liverpool are currently getting hammered 4-1 by Napoli. 

The Reds found themselves 3-0 down at halftime after a torrid first half and a fourth was quickly added just two minutes into the second half.

That came through Zielinski who was played through by Simeone to score his second of the match and most likely kill the game.

Liverpool, however, responded very quickly and made it 4-1 through a lovely Luis Diaz goal just two minutes later. The Reds have a lot of work to do to stage a comeback, which seems unlikely at this moment in the match.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Spurs handed boost as Marseille defender shown straight red
Video: Napoli add a third to further Liverpool’s embarrassment
Video: Liverpool’s horror start continues after terrible defending leads to second Napoli goal
More Stories Luis Diaz Piotr Zielinski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.