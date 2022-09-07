Video: Richarlison breaks down in tears after first Champions League brace

It was a brilliant night for Richarlison and Tottenham as the London club returned to the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Marseille. 

Spurs had to wait until the 76th minute before breaking the deadlock against the French side and that came through a Richarlison header. Just five minutes later, the Brazilian added a second with another header, which confirmed the three points for the Premier League side.

The two goals were Richarlison’s first for his new club following his move from Everton this summer and it was also the 25-year-old’s first goals in the Champions League after making his first appearance in the competition tonight.

Altogether it was a big night for the Tottenham player and the emotions spilt out at the end of the match when the forward went over to his family.

