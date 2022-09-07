(Video) Richarlison nets brace in Champions League vs. Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur have taken the lead against Marseille in Wednesday night’s Champions League group game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite struggling to break down Marseille for 75 minutes, Antonio Conte’s side have finally broken the deadlock thanks to summer signing Richarlison.

The Brazilian found himself unmarked deep inside the French side’s area and managed to leap highest before guiding the ball past goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

Less than 10 minutes later, the former Everton winger doubled his tally in similar fashion.

