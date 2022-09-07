(Video) Spurs handed boost as Marseille defender shown straight red

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a major boost in Wednesday night’s Champions League group game against Marseille.

The game, which is being played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, has been a back and forth affair but early in the second half, the French side have provided their opponents with an advantage.

Defender Chancel Mbemba brought attacker Son Heung-min down as he was baring down on goal.

The referee handed the Marseille centre-back a straight red card which now means Antonio Conte’s side have a one-man advantage.

Pictures via Foot+ Direct