Fulham defender Issa Diop helped West Ham sign Maxwel Cornet just for him to be sold six days later by David Moyes.

The Athletic reports that it was Diop the key figure who convinced Cornet to make his £17.5m move to London.

Diop was later sold to Fulham for a £15m fee after West Ham signed Thilo Kehrer from PSG.

Fulham man reportedly spoke well for West Ham to Cornet who was later convinced to join the Hammers.