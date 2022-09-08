According to his agent, Leeds United reached an agreement to sign left-back Fabiano Parisi from Serie A side Empoli earlier in the summer.

Mario Giuffredi, the young defender’s agent has come out and said that other clubs like Atalanta, Torino, Fiorentina and Nice also struck similar agreements but the player ultimately decided to stay put.

However, Giuffredi has not ruled out a January move and suggestions that Leeds United could be in the mix again are still very much there.

Speaking to the Italian media, Giuffredi said: “Yes, the last few days of the market have been very hectic. I consider him a great team player, he can be the transfer man for January or for the summer.

“He is of the highest standard. He can aspire to important goals. We had many clubs, from Atalanta to Turin to Fiorentina, Leeds and Nice in agreement with Empoli but we decided to wait.”