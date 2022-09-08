Brighton vs Crystal Palace forced to be pushed back due to rail strikes

The September 17 Premier League meeting between Brighton and Crystal Palace looks set to be forced to be postponed due to rail strikes due to take place that day.
Much of the country has ground to a halt due to recent industrial action in transport, mail, and other services, and now it’s affected this big game in the Premier League.
The clubs had hoped to make this date work, but it now looks like it will have to take place at a later time.
“While we fully appreciate this will be of huge disappointment to both sets of fans, and causes disruption to both teams’ fixture schedules as well as those of supporters, the safety of fans of both clubs, our matchday staff, players and officials must be the priority,” Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said in a statement published by the club.
“We have taken into consideration how difficult it would be for fans of both clubs to attend the match without access to the rail network and we looked at a number of options and various contingency plans.
“This included additional travel options or moving the match to earlier or later in the same week, with Sunday afternoon the latest the fixture could be played on that weekend due to the international break, but it simply was not possible to play the match with a full capacity crowd in attendance.
“We apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused fans of both teams, but we feel that the right decision has been reached. We would also like to thank Crystal Palace, the Premier League and the authorities for their support in this matter.”