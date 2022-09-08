Chelsea announce Graham Potter as new Head Coach on long-term contract

Chelsea have announced Graham Potter as their new Head Coach on a long-term contract.

The London club moved fast in recruiting the former Brighton boss after sacking his predecessor Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday morning following Tuesday’s bad result in the Champions League.

Potter signs a five-year contract with Chelsea, according to the club’s website, and the Blues have captured a highly sought-after coach following his success over the last few seasons.

The 47-year-old guided Brighton to their highest-ever league finish last season and started this campaign off in impressive fashion, with the Seagulls currently sat in fourth place in the Premier League table.

Chelsea will now be looking to build a long-term project under Potter’s watch as the new Blues boss is set to get to work straight away with the London club playing rivals Fulham on Saturday.

Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! ? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022

On making the move to Stamford Bridge, Potter said to Chelsea’s website: ‘I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club. I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of. I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club.’

Speaking about the appointment of Potter, Todd Boehly stated: ‘We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club. Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful Club. He has had a major impact at his previous clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea. We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realising their full potential in the coming months and years.’