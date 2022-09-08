Exclusive: “Final details to be discussed” – Chelsea closing in on Thomas Tuchel replacement

Chelsea are closing in on appointing Graham Potter as their next manager after the surprise sacking of Thomas Tuchel yesterday.

The Brighton manager has emerged as the clear first choice for Chelsea after their poor start to the season, with Fabrizio Romano providing an update on the situation in his exclusive CaughtOffside column this morning.

Potter has impressed at Brighton, and Romano has given insight into why Blues owner Todd Boehly feels the Englishman is the right choice to be taking over from Tuchel.

It’s clear that all was not well between Tuchel and Boehly behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge after a difficult summer, with some disagreement over transfers.

Overall, Romano feels that Chelsea probably made the right decision to part company with Tuchel, while it looks like it’s only a matter of time before Potter is officially announced as the successor to the German tactician.

“There are the final details to be discussed in the next few hours and then Graham Potter will become the new Chelsea manager, the feelings are positive already from Wednesday afternoon when the contacts started,” Romano said.

“Todd Boehly believes that Potter is a manager with a vision for the present and the future, he can have an immediate impact on the squad but also an ability to build the Chelsea identity of the coming years.

“I believe that Tuchel is an excellent manager but that the situation with Todd Boehly was really tense in the last days, which is why we could no longer go on together.

“He probably needed time to make an impact on a team that has changed a lot; but I believe that if an owner no longer believes in a manager, it is always better to part immediately rather than wait and lose a season.”

Chelsea fans will hope that Potter’s arrival can really get the Boehly era off to a more positive start after things started to fall apart under Tuchel, despite the former Paris Saint-Germain manager’s tremendous success in lifting the Champions League just over a year ago.