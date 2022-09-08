Man United and Barcelona both wanted Thomas Tuchel while he was at Chelsea

Chelsea may live to regret sacking Thomas Tuchel as it seems he was in demand at other big clubs not so long ago.

The German tactician was sacked by the Blues yesterday, but it seems he’d previously been targeted by their Premier League rivals Manchester United, while Barcelona also considered him before appointing Xavi, according to the Telegraph.

Chelsea fans will be relieved that Tuchel didn’t end up taking over at Man Utd, who instead hired Erik ten Hag from Ajax this summer.

While Tuchel is now available and surely likely to land a big job again, it at least seems unlikely for the time being that he’ll be heading to any one of Chelsea’s main competitors.

It would be interesting to see Tuchel at a major force like Barcelona, however, even if his style of play doesn’t necessarily seem quite right for the Catalan giants.

Even though Tuchel enjoyed success at Chelsea, winning the Champions League in 2021, he was primarily good at making the team more solid at the back, whereas their attacking play often left a lot to be desired, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz among the names to struggle to perform well in his system.