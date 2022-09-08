Chelsea bosses move to assure summer signing following Thomas Tuchel sacking

Chelsea chiefs have reportedly contacted summer signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with assurances that he remains in their plans even after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel as manager.

The German tactician was dismissed yesterday in a surprise announcement from Chelsea, with Aubameyang playing only one game for his new club under his former manager at Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel was widely felt to have been important in bringing Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge, but key figures at Chelsea have supposedly given Aubameyang assurances that he was a signing by the club, not by the departing manager, according to the Telegraph.

The Gabon international should still have an important role to play for Chelsea, with the club loaning Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan earlier in the summer.

Lukaku’s poor form at the Bridge last season showed that Chelsea need a proven goal-scorer, and Aubameyang looks like he could be ideal.

The former Arsenal striker has previously shone in the Premier League, while he also had a good spell at Barcelona before his late move to CFC this summer.