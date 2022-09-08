Chelsea chiefs also admire Champions League-winning manager alongside Potter & Pochettino

Chelsea chiefs reportedly had another candidate in mind after sacking Thomas Tuchel as manager yesterday.

The Blues have been strongly linked with both Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino, but it seems that some figures inside the club were also keen on former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, according to Mail Plus.

The French tactician is one of the biggest names in world football from his playing days, and he’s also had a superb managerial career so far, winning the Champions League three times during his time in charge at the Bernabeu.

Chelsea could perhaps have done with that kind of proven track record and experience, but the report suggests Zidane has an eye on a job with the French national team.

Potter is an exciting candidate, though, having done truly impressive work with Brighton in his time in the Premier League.

The Seagulls have over-achieved, beating some big names and always playing an expansive brand of football which has yielded impressive results.

It remains to be seen how Potter would cope with the increased pressure that comes at a big name like Chelsea, but it looks like he’s their choice now.