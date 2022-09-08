Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Graham Potter to Chelsea, Man United’s transfer talks with striker + more

Welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – read on for the latest on Graham Potter’s move to Chelsea, insight into where it went wrong for Thomas Tuchel, plus the latest news from Liverpool, Barcelona, and more!

Barcelona

Xavi: “I’m more than happy for Ousmane Dembele. He’s at the same level as the best Neymar when the Brazilian was here at Barca. Trust me, he’s an incredible player.”

It was almost over between Dembele and Barca just 7 months ago… now, the Frenchman is in the form of his life and was a joy to watch last night in the win over Viktoria Plzen.

Official, confirmed. Miralem Pjanic leaves Barcelona and joins Sharjah FC on permanent deal, contract valid until June 2024 with option until June 2025.

Chelsea

There’s a positive feeling after talks with Graham Potter – click here for all the latest details on this move.

Thomas Tuchel was surprised to be sacked by Chelsea, but here’s why I think it was the right time for him to go.

What about Mauricio Pochettino? Find out more about his links with Chelsea here.

In other news, Thomas Tuchel overruled Chelsea moves for Cristiano Ronaldo and Jules Kounde, and struggled with the responsibility over transfers this summer (Independent)

Galatasaray

Galatasaray are closing in on the signing of former Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata as free agent. A One-year contract has been verbally agreed, now just waiting to get it signed.

Mauro Icardi has officially greeted Galatasaray fans after joining the club on loan from Paris Saint-Germain…

Mauro Icardi, in Instabul here with Galatasaray fans after signing loan deal until June 2023. ?? #Gala #Galatasaray @kayatemel_ ??? pic.twitter.com/ImsCF7pezU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2022

Inter Milan

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta on Romelu Lukaku: “Lukaku’s future to change after Tuchel sack? Too early, we’ll see with Chelsea at the end of season.”

And on Milan Skriniar after interest from Chelsea and PSG in the summer: “Skriniar is key player and we will do our best to keep him – it’s also up to the player whether he wants to sign new deal or not, we are optimistic.”

Leeds

Juan Mata was never close to joining Leeds, despite some transfer rumours surrounding the Spaniard a few weeks ago.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp when asked if he’s worried about getting the sack like Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea: “Not really, this is not the case. Our owners are rather calm and expect me to sort the situation and not think someone else will.”

You can read more about Liverpool’s terrible UCL start here.

Manchester City

Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe ? Both were at their very best in the Champions League this week – click here for my thoughts on the debate about which player is better .

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag had one conversation with another Ajax player but saw the move blocked – click here for my exclusive story.

Napoli

Giovanni Simeone is an underrated signing by Napoli – click here for my thoughts on the club’s transfer business this summer and how it helped them thrash Liverpool 4-1 in a surprise in last night’s Champions League.

Nottingham Forest

Official, confirmed. Serge Aurier has signed for Nottingham Forest on a free transfer. The deal had been signed on Deadline Day and is now completed. Even outside the transfer window, Forest can’t stop signing players!

Tottenham

Richarlison is starting to show why Tottenham signed him, beating Chelsea to his signature. Watch below as he couldn’t hold back the tears after this emotional night in the Champions League…

Richarlison in tears after scoring a brace with Spurs. Smart signing… and also fast, as Chelsea tried to hijack the deal but it was already done with Tottenham. ??? #UCL Here’s Richarlison in tears ??@btsportfootball ?pic.twitter.com/uMEyFoHyqJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2022

Wolves

Wolves’ appeal over a work permit for Diego Costa has been accepted. The former Chelsea striker flew to England last night to finalise the deal, a one-year contract is ready and a medical has been scheduled.