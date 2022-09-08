“Extraordinary player” – Fabrizio Romano shares thoughts on Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland debate

Fabrizio Romano has spoken out on the immense talents of both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as they shape up to be the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of their generation.

The pair were on fire in big games in the Champions League this week, and Romano admits it’s a joy to watch them in action in Europe’s biggest club competition.

Still, the transfer news guru was not too keen on comparing them, as he simply enjoys watching them both play, and would also relish seeing them link up together at some point in the future.

“After the last decade or more of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi taking the limelight, it looks like these two (Mbappe and Haaland) are now going to be the big names of world football for many years to come, and like with Ronaldo and Messi, we’re sure to have a lot of debates about which player is better,” Romano wrote in his CaughtOffside column via Substack.

“Personally, I am not a big fan of comparing top players in general in every sport, I think it is nice to be able to enjoy them and not always make a race.

“I have been a big fan of Erling Haaland since he was at Molde, I think he is a real beast, but Mbappe is an equally extraordinary player.

“The beauty is that they are very different and it would be nice to see them play together one day. We never got to see that with Ronaldo and Messi, but it would be great to see a Mbappe and Haaland partnership – they would surely be devastating as a partnership.”

Mbappe helped PSG to a 2-1 win over Juventus with two superbly-taken goals in the first half of their game at the Parc des Princes, while Haaland made it 12 goals in eight games for Manchester City this season with a brace in their 4-0 thrashing of Sevilla.