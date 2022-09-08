When Graham Potter is expected to take charge of his first Chelsea game

Brighton manager Graham Potter is reportedly expected to be ready to take charge of Chelsea in time for this weekend’s game away to Fulham.

The Blues surprisingly announced the sacking of Thomas Tuchel yesterday, following the club’s poor performance and result against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Potter now looks to be closing in on the Chelsea job, and the Daily Mail suggest the English tactician should now be in the Blues dugout for their next fixture against Fulham on Saturday.

Potter’s scheduled press conference with Brighton has been cancelled, according to the report, with the 47-year-old surely now set to be announced as the new man at the helm at Stamford bridge before too long.

Many Chelsea fans will still be surprised at Tuchel’s sacking, but Potter looks an exciting appointment for the west London giants after the hugely impressive work he’s done at Brighton.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column today, Fabrizio Romano gave some insight into why Chelsea owner Todd Boehly chose Potter as his candidate to replace Tuchel.

“Todd Boehly believes that Potter is a manager with a vision for the present and the future, he can have an immediate impact on the squad but also an ability to build the Chelsea identity of the coming years,” Romano wrote.

