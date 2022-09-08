“Graham Potter will be the new Chelsea head coach” after verbal agreement, says journalist

Graham Potter looks all set to become the new Chelsea manager after reaching a verbal agreement to come in as the club’s replacement for Thomas Tuchel.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly made the bold move of sacking Tuchel yesterday – a story that came out of nowhere and left much of the footballing world in shock after his tremendous success at Stamford Bridge, and a busy summer transfer window leaving him with a new squad to work with.

However, it now looks like Potter is quickly set to come in as Chelsea’s new manager under the new regime, with Matt Law of the Telegraph confirming this move is now all but done after the Brighton boss reached a verbal agreement with the Blues…

Graham Potter has verbally agreed to become the new Chelsea head coach. All that remains is to complete the formal process. Graham Potter will be the new Chelsea head coach #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) September 8, 2022

Potter has done impressive work at Brighton and it will be intriguing to see how he gets on at a big club like Chelsea.

It will be hard to follow in the footsteps of Tuchel, however, who made an instant impact when he won the Champions League in his first few months in charge back in 2021.

Since then, however, there’s no doubt things have gone downhill, and Fabrizio Romano has given exclusive insight into why Boehly made the decision he did in his CaughtOffside column this morning.