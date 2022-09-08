Jesse Marsch doesn’t think Leeds United player is ready for Premier League

Despite being in desperate search of a new striker, this summer’s transfer window saw Leeds United only able to bring in young forward Wilfried Gnonto.

It was well-documented that Jesse Marsch wanted the likes of Cody Gakpo and Bamba Dieng, both of whom are vastly more experienced, however, following a series of hiccups in negotiations, the Whites ended up with neither.

However, and rather interestingly, according to a recent report by The Athletic, although Gnonto set Andrea Radrizzani back just £5m, during some recent recruitment meetings, Marsch has expressed his concerns that the 18-year-old Italian is not yet ready to adapt to the Premier League.

