Journalist Graham Smyth says he would be surprised to see Leeds United moving to sign a left-back as a free agent before the January transfer window.

The Yorkshire outfit could do with more depth in that position, with some recent speculation suggesting they could bolster their options in that department soon.

Even though the transfer window is now closed, free transfers are still permitted, with Nottingham Forest signing Serge Aurier, while Diego Costa is closing in on a move to Wolves.

Still, Smyth does not expect Leeds will be taking this chance to sign a left-back, even if some names are available.

“I would be stunned if they dipped into the free agent market for any signing,” he told a Yorkshire Post Q&A.

“It just doesn’t feel like the kind of thing Leeds do. They had quite specific plans going into the summer transfer window, for each position, and had there been someone available on a free it would have happened long before now.”