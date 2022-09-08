Leeds United now in line to complete major deals via 49ers ownership

Leeds United could be set for a cash boost in the future as 49ers Enterprises look to bring in major sponsors that cover both teams.

According to Alex Chang, CMO of the 49ers, the franchise has been marketing the two teams together and using the power of both the Premier League and the NFL to explore new deals that cover both teams.

49ers Enterprises currently own 44% of Leeds United but have an option until 2024 to take full ownership by buying out the club’s current majority owner, Andrea Radrizzani, reports The Athletic.

This would be a game-changing scenario for Leeds and the San Francisco 49ers should they pull it off and could bring major cash to the table in the future.

Speaking to the Sports Pro podcast Chang said: “We’ve had teams working on that as well, to say, ‘Can we strike a commercial sponsorship deal that includes both clubs?’

“And there’s been a lot of interest in that area, especially from global brands who really understand the power of both sports.

“We’re talking about the two biggest, most popular leagues in sports, in the world.”