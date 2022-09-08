Leicester City block defender’s exit from the club

The transfer window is yet to close in Turkey and many of the country’s clubs are still sniffing around England looking for any last-minute deals.

One player that is a subject of interest is Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu who has had a move to a club blocked by the Foxes, according to Football Insider.

Besiktas and Galatasaray both made approaches to sign the Turkey international before Deadline Day but Leicester want to keep hold of the 26-year-old as the club looks to avoid a relegation battle this season.

Brendan Rodgers’ side currently sit bottom of the Premier League and are yet to win a match so far this campaign.

Leicester spent money on only one signing this summer, recruiting defender Wout Faes from Reims for a fee of £15m, reports Sky Sports.

The Foxes also lost their best centre-back in Wesley Fofana to Chelsea and therefore, they will need all the help they can get in that area of the pitch in order to stay up.

Soyuncu has yet to feature in the Premier League for Leicester this term and is firmly down the pecking order under Rodgers. The centre-back was dropped from the matchday squad entirely for last weekend’s loss to Brighton.

The Turkish international is likely to want to leave the club at present but due to the club’s circumstances that is not possible.