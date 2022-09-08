Ex-Liverpool star highlights issue with Reds coaching staff that should have set “alarm bells” ringing

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has hit out at Pep Lijnders for publishing a book about the team’s success whilst still being at the club.

The book was published by the Liverpool assistant manager earlier this year, and will no doubt have plenty of insight into how the Reds have achieved their recent success under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool were not far away from a quadruple last season, winning both domestic cups but coming a narrow second in a Premier League title race that went down to the wire, whilst also being a little unlucky to lose 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

This season has started poorly, however, and Hamann has highlighted the Lijnders issue as one that should have set alarm bells ringing…

The alarm bells should have been ringing for @LFC fans when the current assistant manager wrote a book while still employed by the club. How he was allowed to do it I’m not too sure — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) September 8, 2022

There’s surely more to it than this, but at the same time it’s easy to see why this might be a bit of a problem.

As well as potentially giving away tactical secrets for other managers to use against Liverpool, it also comes across as arrogant from Lijnders when he still has a job to do with LFC.

Klopp’s side were thrashed 4-1 by Napoli last night, and have generally not looked anywhere near as impressive this season as they did last term.