“They are where the issue lies” – Liverpool trio singled out for criticism after poor start to the season

Pundit Simon Jordan has singled out Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez as the three main culprits for Liverpool so far this season after their disappointing start to the campaign.

The Reds were thrashed 4-1 by Napoli in their opening match of the Champions League last night, and it’s just not looking quite right in Jurgen Klopp’s side after they were so consistent and close to winning four trophies last season.

Jordan believes the defence looks to be the biggest problem for the team at the moment, naming Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Gomez as three main under-performers in Klopp’s XI.

Watch below as the former Crystal Palace chairman discussed Liverpool’s struggles on talkSPORT…

? “Klopp’s mouth is writing cheques his players aren’t cash right now.” ? “Klopp’s players aren’t ‘mentality monsters’ right now!” ? “Van Dijk, Gomez & Trent have been poor and are where the issues lie.” Simon Jordan gives his assessment of the issues at #LFC at the moment. pic.twitter.com/BETslIPpHp — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 8, 2022

Liverpool fans will certainly be disappointed with how Van Dijk has been playing in particular, with the Dutchman previously regarded as probably the best centre-back in world football.

There are perhaps signs now, however, that he’s past his peak, while Alexander-Arnold and Gomez simply look tired after so many games at such an intense level for the last year or so.