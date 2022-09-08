Journalist says Howe could land major job very soon

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been tipped as a possible candidate for the England manager’s job in the near future.

The former Bournemouth boss has long been highly regarded in the game, and is doing impressive work under the new regime at St James’ Park.

With Graham Potter leaving Brighton to take over at Chelsea, Newcastle writer Scott Wilson has now speculated that that could make Howe the obvious candidate for England in the future, once Gareth Southgate leaves the position.

“Brighton learned this week how a sudden turn of events can wreck the best-laid plans. Eddie Howe wasn’t in the running for Chelsea – but I’ve got a feeling the Newcastle boss could be England’s next manager. And it might be this winter…”

Newcastle fans will surely hope that Howe commits to the project for the long run, but football is unpredictable and it might be hard for him to turn down the chance to take charge of his country.