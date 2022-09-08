Howe set to leave one Newcastle player out of his 25-man Premier League squad

Newcastle United could reportedly be set to make a big call and leave one of Karl Darlow or Jonjo Shelvey out of their Premier League squad.

Only 25 players are allowed in, and both Darlow and Shelvey are currently injured, with space needed for emergency signing Loris Karius.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper is poised to join Newcastle as cover, with Martin Dubravka no longer an option after going on loan to Manchester United, with a recall only possible in January.

Karius didn’t have the best of times at Liverpool, but could be a decent short-term option for Newcastle for the next few months.

It is not yet clear if it will be Darlow or Shelvey to be axed from Eddie Howe’s squad.

Speaking last month, Howe said: “I’d say he’d be in the squad without giving a 100% guarantee, because we need to see how his rehab goes, and there’s a chance that he’ll be back and have a chance to play (before January), which, at the moment, we think there is.”