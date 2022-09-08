Sky Sports explain why Newcastle had Deadline Day problems

Despite their huge wealth, Newcastle United operated fairly reasonably throughout this summer’s transfer window.

Although the Magpies broke their record transfer fee on Alexsander Isak, who was signed from Real Sociedad for around £60m, the rest of the Toon’s business was very modest.

Deadline Day didn’t see any new incomings with the only activity coming by way of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who joined Manchester United on loan with an option to buy.

Speaking about the Toon’s transfer policy and how it affected the club’s activity in the summer window, particularly on Deadline Day, Sky Sports’ Keith Downie said: “The thing that made it toughest for Newcastle doing a deal on Deadline Day was Eddie Howe’s insistence on the right characters and personalities to augment his squad.

“He doesn’t sign players for the sake of adding a number.”