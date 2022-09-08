Southampton’s Nathan Redmond joins Turkish club on one-year deal

Southampton winger Nathan Redmond has joined Turkish club Besiktas on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old was expected to leave Southampton this summer and aside from Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce were also interested in the Saints star but it is the team currently top of the table that the Englishman has decided he wanted to play for, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Redmond is following in the footsteps of Dele Alli, who moved from England to Besiktas earlier this summer as they have targeted players with experience in English football. Wout Weghorst also arrived in Istanbul following his relegation with Burnley last season, while Arthur Masuaku was signed from West Ham.

The Southampton star leaves the club after six years having joined from Norwich in 2016 and was part of the team that reached the EFL Cup final back in 2017.

The 28-year-old has played 264 times in the Premier League, scoring 28 goals and assisting a further 26 but is now set for a new challenge in Turkey.