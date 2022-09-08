Exclusive: Super-agent hints at Thomas Tuchel’s next club

Wednesday morning saw Chelsea confirm that the club had parted ways with manager Thomas Tuchel.

The news came as a surprise to the majority of fans and pundits. Even though the Blues have endured an up-and-down start to the new 2022-23 season, considering the campaign is still just six games in, very few expected Tuchel to be shown the Stamford Bridge exit so soon.

A statement on the Blues’ official website read: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.”

Set to confirm the German’s successor, according to recent reports, owner Todd Boehly is expected to appoint Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter.

However, while the final details are being put on Potter’s expected and impending arrival, one of the biggest questions is now ‘what team will Tuchel manage next?’, and super-agent Rob Segal, who spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside, believes the former Borussia Dortmund boss could be heading back to the Bundesliga.

“I definitely don’t see his next job being in the Premier League,” Segal said in an exclusive interview.

“I expect him to return to Europe and in fact, RB Leipzig, who have just sacked Domenico Tedesco, could be a really good fit but of course, if Tuchel were to return to the Bundesliga, the most interesting narrative would be his reunion with Timo Werner.”

If Segal’s feelings comes to fruition, Tuchel’s reunion with Werner would undoubtedly be an interesting scenario.

The 49-year-old famously worked with Werner, who was signed by former boss Frank Lampard from RB Leipzig back in 2020, during his time in charge of Chelsea.

However, despite playing a regular role in the German’s senior first-team, Werner struggled to replicate the form he displayed prior to his £48m move. Consequently, Tuchel was responsible for the striker’s return to Leipzig earlier this summer.