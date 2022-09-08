Surprise player training with Newcastle United ahead of West Ham clash

Ahead of their next Premier League clash against West Ham United on Sunday, the Toon have released some photos of the senior squad training.

The images, which show which players have been participating in first-team training, have sparked excitement among fans after youngster Lewis Miley was spotted training alongside the club’s big boys.

Unfortunately, both Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes were absent again which suggests they’re both likely to miss this weekend’s clash.

Although Miley is the youngest player (16) to be promoted to the senior side, other academy players were also involved, including Remi Savage, Joe White and Jay Turner-Cooke.