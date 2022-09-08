This weekend’s Premier League games cancelled following The Queen’s death

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Her Majesty The Queen has died on Thursday and as a result, this weekend’s football fixtures have been cancelled.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said in their statement.

The Queen will be given a full state funeral, as is traditional to mark the death of a monarch as the nation now enters an official 12-day period of mourning.

Following her death, it has been confirmed that all political, sporting and comedy events have been cancelled for the foreseeable future.

This includes the Premier League, EFL, SPL, and Irish and Welsh league games – which is expected to be replicated in semi-pro and amateur sporting events as well.

Following Princess Diana’s death on Sunday, August 31 in 1997, the Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League match scheduled to kick off later that day was postponed.

Football League fixtures the following weekend were also moved to avoid clashing with Diana’s funeral, which is a possibility this time around as well.

It is uncertain when the sport will return following this tragic news but for now, everything in the foreseeable future is cancelled.