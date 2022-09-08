‘Very frustrated’ – Agbonlahor says Conte has one unhappy Spurs player

Life seems good at Tottenham at the moment as the club sit third in the Premier League and returned to Champions League action last night with a win.

The club are looking to kick on this season under their world-class coach, Antonio Conte, who the club backed heavily this summer. The Italian has forward players that are in good form at present, except for their top scorer from last season, Son Heung-min.

The Korean international is yet to score a goal in any competition this season and the longer it goes on the more of a worry it will be for Conte as the 30-year-old is one of Tottenham’s best players.

Speaking to Football Insider, talkSPORT regular Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed Son is growing ‘very frustrated’ on the pitch.

The former Aston Villa player stated: “Son just seems like, to me, that he’s getting frustrated by the lack of opportunities and lack of goals. He just needs to put that frustration aside and get back to what he was doing last season.

“The goals will come, Spurs will create. He looks very frustrated, when he was brought off against Forest he didn’t look happy.”

Son is too good a player for this bad spell to go on for a long time and it won’t be long before the Korean is back on the scoresheet.