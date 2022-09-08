Video: Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea’s training ground to sign his contract

Graham Potter has arrived at Chelsea’s training ground to sign his contract to become the London club’s new head coach.

The Brighton boss is on the verge of becoming the new Chelsea manager, reports Sky Sports, following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel yesterday and the Englishman has been the frontrunner for the role ever since.

The Blues will pay Brighton around £16m to activate Potter’s release clause as the Seagulls look set to have their good start to the season disrupted, states the Guardian.

Aside from Potter, Mauricio Pochettino was also approached by Chelsea, reports The Athletic, but it is the Brighton boss that the Blues are set to place on the Stamford Bridge hot seat and the deal is nearing completion.