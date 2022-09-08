Video: Marquinhos scores first goal for Arsenal in Europa League win

Arsenal were 2-1 winners over Zurich earlier today in their Europa League group A clash with the match witnessing new signing Marquinhos’ first goal for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta made multiple changes to his best 11 for the clash and one of which was the Brazilian youngster. The 19-year-old joined Arsenal this summer from Sao Paulo and tonight was his first game for his new club.

Marquinhos would end the match with a goal and an assist, the former of which can be seen below.

19-year-old Marquinhos gets Arsenal up and running in the Europa League this season ? A goal on his senior debut for the club ?? #UEL pic.twitter.com/hdJjgexKbv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 8, 2022

MARQUINHOS! THE BRAZILIAN TEENAGER SCORES ON HIS ARSENAL DEBUT! ?? pic.twitter.com/g5aswSN64V — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 8, 2022

Footage Courtesy of BT Sport and CBS Sports