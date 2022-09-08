Newcastle United are close to signing goalkeeper Loris Karius on a free transfer.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports News, who claim the German shot-stopper is wanted by Eddie Howe’s Magpies following an untimely injury to backup keeper Karl Darlow.

BREAKING NEWS ?: Newcastle are in advanced talks to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius following an injury to Karl Darlow in training yesterday ?? pic.twitter.com/OZ8mV7RfWR — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 8, 2022

The former Liverpool number one, who was quickly offloaded following a disastrous individual performance against Real Madrid in the 2017-18 Champions League final, has found himself out on loan with Besiktas and most recently Union Berlin.

However, with his contract now up, Karius, 29, is a free agent and eligible to sign for any club, and it appears Newcastle United are the team that is most willing to offer him one last chance in England’s top flight.