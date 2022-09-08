Video: Real Sociedad lead at Old Trafford after controversial penalty

Real Sociedad are 1-0 up at Old Trafford after a Brais Mendez penalty gives the La Liga side the lead over Manchester United.

There is a sombre atmosphere in Manchester tonight following the passing of The Queen and the match has not been one full of action either.

Real Sociedad came close to breaking the deadlock just before the goal but a brilliant clearance from Lisandro Martinez prevented that from happening.

The Argentine went from hero to zero not long after, with a David Silva shot hitting the defender’s arm, resulting in a penalty to Real Sociedad.

Mendez slotted the penalty home but there is some controversy surrounding the goal as the ball hit Martinez’s body before coming off his arm.

SOCIEDAD LEAD AT OLD TRAFFORD! ??? Brais Mendez from the penalty spot!#MUNRSO | #UEL pic.twitter.com/LxhPY6br0g — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 8, 2022

Brais Méndez scores Real Sociedad's first ever goal against Man Utd. ? pic.twitter.com/spLTbWWlQL — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 8, 2022

Footage Courtesy of Virgin Media Sport and CBS Sports