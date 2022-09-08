“You can feel his arrogance” – Super-agent says Liverpool should drop defender

Despite being one of Europe’s most reliable teams in recent seasons, Liverpool have endured a tough start to the new 2022-23 campaign.

Having won just two of their opening six Premier League games, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds currently find themselves seventh in the table and a long way off where they would have expected to be.

It hasn’t just been domestically that the 2019-20 champions have struggled though. Wednesday night saw Klopp and his side travel to Naples to take on Napoli in their first group game in this year’s Champions League.

Despite naming a strong starting 11, Klopp watched on Liverpool were thumped 4-1 by their Serie A opponents.

Off to a bad start in Europe – a competition the club have previously thrived in, fans will undoubtedly be concerned that a quick turnaround is needed.

Speaking about the Merseyside giants, super-agent Rob Segal, who spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside, pinpointed full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as the Reds’ weakest link and suggested Klopp should consider dropping him.

“Liverpool have major injury problems which haven’t helped and a player like Trent Alexander-Arnold probably needs a prolonged rest,” Segal said in an exclusive interview.

“However, because of his standing within the club, you can feel his arrogance when he is slowly running back to goal. Alexander-Arnold knows that no matter what he does, right or wrong, he is likely to start week in, week out.

“It is no secret that Alexander-Arnold is a lot better going forward than he is defensively, so his weaknesses need to be covered and unfortunately for Klopp, at the moment, none of his side’s backline are playing particularly well. The timing of their drop-off in form has been really unfortunate.”

