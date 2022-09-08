“You can feel his arrogance” – Super-agent says Liverpool should drop defender

Despite being one of Europe’s most reliable teams in recent seasons, Liverpool have endured a tough start to the new 2022-23 campaign.
Having won just two of their opening six Premier League games, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds currently find themselves seventh in the table and a long way off where they would have expected to be.
It hasn’t just been domestically that the 2019-20 champions have struggled though. Wednesday night saw Klopp and his side travel to Naples to take on Napoli in their first group game in this year’s Champions League.
Despite naming a strong starting 11, Klopp watched on Liverpool were thumped 4-1 by their Serie A opponents.
Off to a bad start in Europe – a competition the club have previously thrived in, fans will undoubtedly be concerned that a quick turnaround is needed.
Speaking about the Merseyside giants, super-agent Rob Segal, who spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside, pinpointed full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as the Reds’ weakest link and suggested Klopp should consider dropping him.
“Liverpool have major injury problems which haven’t helped and a player like Trent Alexander-Arnold probably needs a prolonged rest,” Segal said in an exclusive interview.
“However, because of his standing within the club, you can feel his arrogance when he is slowly running back to goal. Alexander-Arnold knows that no matter what he does, right or wrong, he is likely to start week in, week out.
“It is no secret that Alexander-Arnold is a lot better going forward than he is defensively, so his weaknesses need to be covered and unfortunately for Klopp, at the moment, none of his side’s backline are playing particularly well. The timing of their drop-off in form has been really unfortunate.”
Fair comments, but didn’t go far enough in his comments. Here are the basics, as I see it.
The players are tired and ageing and not just because of last seasons effort but they have hardly had a break before preseason starts again. Therefore a lot of players need to be sold to other clubs.
The midfield needs replacing; Henderson, Ox, Keita, Milner, Fabinho, Jones and Thiago, so that only leaves Elliot and Carvalho, and Arthur is just a fill in.
The forwards that need to go are Firmino and Salah, Salah just has not been the same since losing the AFCON in January and he’s got his big money contract, but doesn’t deserve it.
Liverpool’s main defenders that must be replaced are VVD, TAA, Gomez, Matip and Robertson. They are not good enough to be playing in Liverpool’s team.
Out of our regular starting 11 only four are good enough to remain the rest just don’t deserve to play for Liverpool. Only Allison, Jota, Diaz and Nunez deserve to remain. the rest need to be sold and replaced with quality players that are young and ambitious like Nunez, Diaz, Elliot and Carvalho.