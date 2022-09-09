Champions League club AC Milan are monitoring Leeds attacker Luis Sinisterra as potential replacement if Rafael Leao leaves the club.

Leao has been Rossoneri’s best player the past two seasons and it will be difficult to keep him long-term with many big clubs already interested in his services.

Speaking to Numero Diez, Italian journalist Carlo Pellegatti says Leeds attacker could be the perfect replacement for Leao.

“If unfortunately, and let’s hope not, Leao had to leave, a player I would like and who looks a lot like him is Sinisterra, today at Leeds.” – said AC Milan journalist.

Sinisterra has just joined Leeds United this summer and already has bagged three times in the first six appearances for the Yorkshire club.

The Colombian speedster joined from PSV Eindhoven as Raphinha’s replacement who joined Barcelona.