Dan James’ career at Leeds United might be over following his deadline day move to Fulham.

That is according to football journalist, Dean Jones, who told GiveMeSport: “I mean, all signs suggest that that’s it for him now.

“I mean, they wouldn’t be letting him out on loan to another Premier League club, which is essentially going to be a kind of rival in terms of league position to season you would imagine, to then bring him back.”

James has joined Fulham for the rest of the season despite getting a lot of minutes at Leeds during the opening part of the campaign.

The Welsh star was not starting every game, however, and with the World Cup coming up in November, the 24-year-old might have seen it as essential that he gets minutes as the tournament draws closer.

James joined Leeds last summer from Manchester United and played 40 games for the club in all competitions. The 24-year-old scored four goals and assisted a further five during that time but failed to have the desired impact at the club.

Jack Harrison is a guaranteed starter for Leeds on the left whilst new signing Luis Sinisterra is now the man on the right, therefore, it is hard to see where James will come back in next season unless he has an incredible campaign with Fulham.