Former West Ham striker Carlton Cole was unhappy with new signing Emerson Palmieri when the Hammers conceded the goal against FCSB.

The Italian international was at fault for the goal which gave Romanian outfit the lead in first half.

“This is schoolboy stuff that I’m seeing here. This part here is just, he (Emerson) doesn’t look once over his shoulder. He doesn’t know anything that’s going on.” – said Cole on BT Sport.

The 28-year-old has been starting games for West Ham since Aaron Cresswell’s injury.

Palmieri managed to turn the game around, scoring later for the Hammers and helping the team win 3-1 in the first game of Conference League group stages.