Champions League star would find it hard to say no to Arsenal in January

Not many would have heard of the name Mykhaylo Mudryk before this week but the Ukrainian’s showing in the Champions League on Tuesday has caught many people’s attention.

The winger was a key figure in Shakhtar Donetsk’s 4-1 win over RB Leipzig midweek, where the 21-year-old bagged a goal and two assists in the match.

Come January, Mudryk is likely to be a subject of interest for many clubs, especially if performances such as Tuesday’s are a regular occurrence. In an interview with CBS journalist, Ben Jacobs, the winger stated that his future will be decided during the winter window and revealed that it would be hard to say no to Arsenal should they come calling.

Shakhtar winger Mykhaylo Mudryk tells me it would be hard to say no to Arsenal in January ? #AFC https://t.co/79GxLCjfS6 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) September 8, 2022

What did Mudryk say about an Arsenal move?

Mudryk stated that right now he is only focused on Shakhtar but with regards to a move away, he stated: “In winter we will see.”

When Jacobs asks the Ukrainian if he dreams of playing in the Premier League someday, the winger said: “Yes, yes. I think every guy dreams about the Premier League.”

The CBS journalist then highlights Arsenal’s reported interest in the 21-year-old, to which Mudryk responds:

“Arsenal is a very good team, very good coach. I like the way they play.

“From my side, I can’t say no…”