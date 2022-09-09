Crystal Palace hold talks to sign Brazilian forward who has ‘absurd’ quality

Crystal Palace have held talks to bring Botafogo’s Matheus Nascimento to the Premier League.

Talks took place over the summer regarding a deal that would have seen Nascimento join Crystal Palace, probably on loan, but the move never materialised into an official transfer, Botafogo’s technical director Andre Mazzuco told Lance.

Nascimento has a £42m release clause in his Botafogo contract and the Brazilian club have already rejected a £19m offer from an unnamed European outfit.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, could yet renew their interest in the New Year and try to bring the talented youngster to Selhurst Park.

Speaking about his Botafogo team-mate, Gatito Fernandez told the Charla Podcast:

“Matheus is a real football player. It comes naturally to him. He is a down-to-earth boy, you can see that he has a good family which helps a lot,

“He’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with. And he’s going to get even better because of the quality he has. He’s a striker, he has a lot of quality and, for his age, that quality is absurd.”

Nascimento has received some criticism lately as he has failed to find the net in 17 Brazilian Serie A matches this term. However, the Brazilian is still only 18 and has a long way to go in his journey yet.