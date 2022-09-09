Free agent star rejects Newcastle United move

Goalkeeper Ben Foster rejected an offer from Newcastle United before the club turned to Loris Karius.

The 39-year-old turned down the opportunity to join Newcastle on a short-term basis earlier this week, according to Football Insider, with the report suggesting he was Eddie Howe’s preferred target for the backup goalkeeper role.

Foster is currently a free agent having left Watford at the end of last season but is still yet to find a new club.

Howe has now turned to former Liverpool star, Loris Karius, with Newcastle said to be in advanced talks with the German over a move, reports Sky Sports.

Newcastle are looking to add another goalkeeper to their ranks following the departure of Martin Dubravka this summer, who joined Manchester United on loan for the season, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The Magpies also have Karl Darlow injured and that has prompted them to move for Karius.

Howe has not got his number one target for the backup goalkeeper role but at least he has a body now to support Nick Pope.