Juan Mata signs for Galatasaray on one-year deal with low salary

Galatasaray have announced the signing of Juan Mata on a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old has been a free agent since departing Manchester United at the end of last season and is now ready to start a new challenge in Turkey.

The Spaniard has signed a one-year contract with the Turkish club but there is the option of an additional year, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Mata will earn around €1.9m for his year with the club, which is very low for a player of his stature. The midfielder earned £8.3m at Man United last season, for example, and although the 34-year-old is entering a new stage of his career that figure is still pretty low.

Mata spent the last 11 years in the Premier League with both Chelsea and Manchester United, with La Liga being the only other league the midfielder has competed in.

The Spaniard played 278 times in England’s top division, where he scored 52 goals and assisted a further 54.