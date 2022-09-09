Leeds journalist Conor McGilligan says Diego Llorente should be dropped for good by Jesse Marsch as he isn’t ‘good enough’ to start.

The Spanish centre-back had a shocker against Brentford where Leeds conceded five goals and he was constantly bullied by Bees striker Ivan Toney.

While speaking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan said: “I think an obvious change [is needed] at the back, and I think that’s going to have to be Diego Llorente.

“I’ve called for it now for the best part of a year. He’s not good enough. He will never be good enough. There is a reason that Real Sociedad have let him go. And for those four seasons, they haven’t replaced them. And last season they had one of the best defensive records in Europe.

“You know, Diego Llorente is not going to be a miss if Leeds United leave him out of the side. Now this is quite a ruthless analysis of Diego Llorente but that is one of the worst performances I’ve ever seen [against Brentford].”

Marsch has Liam Cooper waiting on the bench and will surely use him in partnership with Robin Koch for upcoming games.

Leeds have managed to keep only one clean sheet in the first six Premier League outings this season.