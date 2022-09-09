Napoli’s sporting director unveils details about their pursuit of Ronaldo this summer

It was a hectic summer for Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese superstar searched for the exit door at Manchester United.

The striker made his intentions clear that he wanted to leave Old Trafford before Man United’s pre-season began but that never materialised as his agent, Jorge Mendes, tried to find him a club in Europe.

Clubs such as Bayern Munich and Chelsea reportedly rejected the chance to sign Ronaldo but as the window drew closer to its conclusion, Napoli were the team in focus.

As Mendes searched for a solution, there were even talks of a swap deal involving Ronaldo and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, states GIFN.

Napoli’s sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, has now dismissed the club’s interest in Ronaldo, claiming that they wanted to build a young team this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a move to Napoli
What has Cristiano Giuntoli said about Napoli’s interest in Ronaldo

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Giuntoli confirmed that Napoli pretended to chat with everyone in the summer as they focused on building a young team.

The sporting director said: “During the transfer market we pretend to chat with everyone, and sometimes we do it for real. But we wanted to invest in a young team.”

Giuntoli seems to suggest that the Italian club were never really interested in Ronaldo but the club would have welcomed the attention as it would have provided leverage in other deals.

